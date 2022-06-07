Punjab: Former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on charges of graft

Former state minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot | PTI

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested former state minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on corruption charges in the early hours of Tuesday, official sources told news agency PTI.

The social welfare and forest minister in the previous Congress government was arrested from Amloh.

This came days after the arrest of district forest officer Guramanpreet Singh and a contractor Harminder Singh Hummy in a corruption case.

Both of them are learnt to have provided details of the alleged wrongdoings in the forest department when Dharamsot was the minister, sources told PTI.

The former minister has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (conspiracy) of the IPC.

Dharamsot, a member of the Congress Party, was elected to the Punjab Legislative Assembly from the Nabha constituency of Punjab. Dharamsot had been the five times MLA and former minister in Punjab government.

Dharamsot represented the Nabha Assembly Constituency until 2022. He served as the Minister of Forests, Social Welfare in Government of Punjab, India

In the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election he contested from Nabha as a member of the Indian National Congress and was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Gurdev Singh Mann by a large margin of 51,554 votes.

(with inputs from PTI)

