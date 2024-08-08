 Punjab: Ferozepur Police Arrest Woman Drug Smuggler, Accomplice With 6.6 Kg Heroin And ₹6 Lakh Drug Money; VIDEO
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug smugglers, including a woman and recovered 6.65 kg heroin and Rs 6 lakh drug money from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Simran Kaur alias Indu (38), and Gurjot Singh (28), both residents of Moga district. Both the arrested accused persons have a criminal background with accused Simran facing at least 15 criminal cases pertaining to NDPS act, Prisons Act, etc.

DGP Yadav said that the Ferozepur police had nabbed the accused duo after receiving an input that accused Simran and Gurjot had retrieved a huge consignment of narcotics dropped using drone from across the border and were on the way to deliver it to someone in their Toyota Innova car bearing Delhi registration number.

Police teams from CIA Ferozepur laid a naka at Old Mudki Road and arrested both the accused persons and seized 6.65kg heroin along with Rs 6 lakh drug money kept concealed in the Innova car, he said, while adding that police teams have also impounded their vehicle.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ferozepur, Saumya Mishra said that after working on technical inputs the CIA police team has successfully conducted the operation and made the seizure on Wednesday late night. Probe is on to identify the Pakistan-based drug smuggler and persons to whom the arrested persons were to deliver the drug consignment, she added.

