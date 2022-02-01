Punjab elections 2022: Valuables worth Rs 305 cr seized after Model Code of Conduct imposition

Chandigarh (Punjab): After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Punjab for Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 305 crores for violation of the code till January 30, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state informed on Monday.

Furnishing details, CEO Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said that the surveillance teams have seized 26.64 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 12.11 crore.

"Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 273.13 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 18.48 crore," he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer also revealed that as many as 1,197 vulnerable hamlets have been identified.

"Besides this, 2,860 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble," he said adding that out of these persons, preventive action had already been initiated against 1,835 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book.

He also informed that from a security point of view 696 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) act.

Raju also said that as many as 2,630 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 58 cases is under process. As many as 14,997 nakas are operational across Punjab, he added.

As per the directions of the election commission, Raju said that of total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state 3,76,451 weapons have been deposited till date, whereas, 65 without licenses weapons were seized in the state.

Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:30 AM IST