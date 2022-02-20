Punjab elections 2022: Sonu Sood stopped from visiting poll booths in Moga; actor accused of ‘influencing’ voters

The Election Commission on Sunday stopped Bollywood actor Sonu Sood from visiting the polling booths in Moga, from where his sister Malvika is contesting election on Congress ticket. According to reports, Sonu Sood has been accused of trying to influence the voters.

The Election Commission has impounded Sonu Sood's car and the actor was sent home.

"Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house," Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh told news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, Sonu Sood has denied the allegations. "We got to know of threat calls at various booths by opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls," he told ANI.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar is contesting from Punjab's Moga seat on Congress ticket. Earlier, she told ANI that she is hopeful of winning the Assembly elections.

"I feel positive for today. A lot of people are calling up including those from foreign countries and are cheering up for my support. Many of them have assured me to vote for me today. If people think that Sonu Sood is a star, then it's an icing on the cake for me," Malvika told ANI.

"I have worked a lot for the welfare of the people. We have done many social works. I don't think any other candidate has done so much social work," she added.

On January 10 this year, Malvika Sood, sister of actor Sonu Sood, joined Congress in Punjab's Moga.

Over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates in the fray from 117 constituencies on Sunday. Polling will begin across 117 seats in the state at 7 AM today.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 02:23 PM IST