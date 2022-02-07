e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 83,876 new COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

Punjab Elections 2022: Rape convict Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim allowed to leave jail

FPJ Web Desk
Punjab Elections 2022: Rape convict Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim allowed to leave jail | File Photo

Punjab Elections 2022: Rape convict Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim allowed to leave jail | File Photo

Advertisement

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Monday walked out of jail after getting a furlough of 21 days.

Earlier in May last year, he was granted parole to meet his ailing mother. He was released from Sunaria jail of Rohtak, and taken to Gurgaon to meet his mother under tight police security cover.

The Sirsa-based Dera chief is undergoing life imprisonment for the rape of two women and life term for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted on August 25, 2017 on charges of raping two women “disciples”. He was pronounced guilty in both cases and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in each case (total 20 years). Subsequently, he was convicted on charges of murder of Chhatrapati on January 11, 2019. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
Advertisement