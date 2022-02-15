Punjab elections 2022: If you want to hear false promises, listen to PM Modi, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Arvind Kejriwal, says Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of Punjab assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he would not be able to make false promises. He said that if anyone wanted to hear false promises, they would need to listen to speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Addressing a public meeting in Rajpura in Punjab’s Patiala district, Rahul Gandhi said, “I will not make false promises. If you (public) want to hear false promises being made, listen to Modi Ji, Badal Ji and Kejriwal Ji. I have been taught to say only the truth.”

The Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday will campaign in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP) while former party chief Rahul Gandhi will take part in the electioneering in Patiala, Mansa and Barnala on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi went to Hoshiyarpur, Punjab for the election campaign. While addressing a public meeting, the Congress leader took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he only gives benefit to billionaires in the country.

"For a year, Punjab farmers stood hungry in winters as PM Modi tried to give their hard work to 2-3 billionaires. He couldn't give two minutes of silence in Parliament to farmers who died during the protest. He neither gave compensation to the dependents of the deceased farmers, while Rajasthan and Punjab government paid the compensations," Rahul Gandhi said.

Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 02:26 PM IST