Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

Punjab elections 2022: Constituency from where Bhagwant Mann will contest elections to be announced by AAP today

ANI
Photo Credit: Twitter/@BhagwantMann

New Delhi: The constituency from where Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls, will contest the elections will be announced today in a press conference held by the party at 3 pm in Mohali.

"We will announce the Assembly Constituency of AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in a press conference at 3 pm in Mohali. Stay tuned!" tweeted AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP MP from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, was named as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

"Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections," said the party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a press conference.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
