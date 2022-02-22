Punjab Elections 2022: Case lodged against actor Sonu Sood for violation of Model Code of Conduct

A case has been lodged against actor Sonu Sood for violation of Model Code of Conduct on Tuesday as there were complaints that he was allegedly influencing voters to vote for his sister who is contesting on a Congress ticket from Moga on Febuary 20.

Jashandeep Singh Gill, DSP City said that the actor has been booked under Section 188 for violating the Model Of Conduct.

The Election Commission had on Sunday restrained the actor and philanthropist from visiting polling stations in Moga after receiving complaints that he was allegedly influencing voters.

Sood's vehicle was also impounded by police, they said, adding that a video surveillance team was also deployed outside his residence. However, he has denied the charges of influencing voters.

Moga, Punjab | Case lodged against actor Sonu Sood under Section 188 for violation of Model Code of Conduct (on February 20 #PunjabElections2022): Jashandeep Singh Gill, DSP City pic.twitter.com/neSnq32l1p — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Moga Returning Officer (RO) Satwant Singh said that Sood was directed not to visit polling stations.

Sood accused some candidates of buying votes, but the district election office did not find any substance in the allegation.

In a tweet, Sood alleged, "Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same." On Sood's accusation, the RO said no such incident came to their notice.

He said several locations were checked but no cash was found.

Sood's sister had joined the Congress last month. Single phase voting for election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly was held on Sunday.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:55 PM IST