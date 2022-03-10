Punjab election results 2022: Congress candidate Sidhu Moosewala concedes defeat against AAP’s Vijay Singla from Mansa

Congress candidate and Punjab's one of the most popular singers Sidhu Moosewala lost to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dr Vijay Singla with a massive margin of 63,323 seats in the Mansa assembly seat.

Moosewala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu hails from Moosa village in Mansa district.

The Mansa Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Nazar Singh Manshahia. The Mansa seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab.

A total of 11 candidates are contesting from Mansa in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Prem Kumar (SAD), Vijay Singla (AAP), Shubhdeep Singh (INC), Shivcharan Dass (CPIMLRS), Jiwan Dass (PLC), Tarunveer Singh Ahluwalia (LIP), Balwant Singh (ABRS), Rajinder Singh (SADASM), Shukwinder Singh (IND), Gurnam Singh (IND), Raj Kumar (IND).

Meanwhile, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh who contested from Patiala as Punjab Lok Congress candidate in alliance with the BJP lost to Ajitpal Singh Kohli of AAP. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost both from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal lost in Jalalabad.

From Amritsar East, PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior SAD leader Bikram Majithia lost to AAP’s Jeevan Jot Kaur.

AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann, who won the Dhuri seat with a margin of 58,206 votes, is set to take oath as the next chief minister of Punjab.

AAP is heading to a landslide win in the 117-member legislative Assembly by leading at over 90 seats.

