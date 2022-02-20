Punjab Election 2022: 'Other candidates buying votes in Moga', alleges actor Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood, whose sister is contesting from Moga Assembly seat in Punjab, alleged that other candidates in the constituency are "buying votes." He tweeted, "Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same. @DproMoga @MogaPolice @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd" He also requested Election Commission to take immediate action in this regard.

Sood's sister Malvika Sood is contesting from the Moga seat as a Congress candidate.

Voting in Punjab began on Sunday and the result will be declared on March 10.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 03:47 PM IST