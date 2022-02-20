e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

Punjab Election 2022: 'Other candidates buying votes in Moga', alleges actor Sonu Sood

Voting in Punjab began on Sunday and the result will be declared on March 10.
ANI
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

Actor Sonu Sood, whose sister is contesting from Moga Assembly seat in Punjab, alleged that other candidates in the constituency are "buying votes." He tweeted, "Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same. @DproMoga @MogaPolice @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd" He also requested Election Commission to take immediate action in this regard.

Sood's sister Malvika Sood is contesting from the Moga seat as a Congress candidate.

Voting in Punjab began on Sunday and the result will be declared on March 10.

ALSO READ

Punjab Elections 2022: Sonu Sood's sister Malvika hopeful to win Moga Punjab Elections 2022: Sonu Sood's sister Malvika hopeful to win Moga

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
Advertisement