Punjab Election 2022: Dalits hold the key to majors’ poll prospects in state

Chandigarh: No prizes for guessing why all the political majors in Punjab ran to the Election Commission of India seeking postponement of the assembly election which was scheduled for February 14, by six days in the wake of Guru Ravidas Jayanti when a large number of his devotees from the state visit his birthplace, Varanasi, to pay their obeisance. The postponement was granted.

The political parties’ faith in the Guru apart, they wanted sufficient time for Dalits whose vote-bank holds the key in Punjab for being one-third (32%) of the total population of three crore. Guru Ravidas belonged to the leather workers’ (Ravidasias) community and his devotional verses were included in the Sikh holy scripture – Guru Granth Sahib.

Hence, the race between all the political parties to woo the Dalits.

Immediately after snapping ties with its old ally BJP over now-repealed farm laws last year, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) joined hands with the Bahujan Samaj Party and announced that if elected they would have a Dalit deputy chief minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government which had already gauged the Dalits’ might and hence not only made Vijay Sampla, a Dalit, from a Union minister but also had a Dalit minister in the state coalition government with its old ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) before 2017.

In September last year, the Congress too in a smart move made Charanjit Singh Channi, the state’s first Dalit (Ramdasia) chief minister, remove two-time chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, a Jat Sikh, after bad blood within the party.

There, but, is a catch in the poll matrix in Punjab – despite being a huge chunk, Dalits continue to be a divided house.

Prof Ronki Ram, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chair Professor of political science, Panjab University, Chandigarh, who is visiting professor (Faculty of Arts, Business and Social Sciences), University of Wolverhampton (UK), explains:

Despite the SCs politics’ upsurge for two decades around under the leadership of Kanshi Ram, himself from the Ramdasia community, the community has failed to have a dynamic leader since. He had also shifted his focus to Uttar Pradesh in later years with Mayawati as his political heir.

The Dalits in Punjab have scattered over 39 castes, five religions – Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Muslims and Buddhists – besides being supporters of several sects and faiths, such as Ravidasias, Ramdasias, Kabirpanthis, Balmikis, Radhasoamis, Sacha Sauda to name some.

Among these 39 castes, two caste groups constitute about 80% of the total SC population (31.94%, 2011 Census). The two caste groups comprise four castes – Balmikis (sanitation workers) and Mazhabis (Dalits who take to Sikhism), chamars (leather workers – Ramdasias and Ravidasias), and Ad-Dharmis (lower Dalit strata). Each of these two main caste groups consists of over 40% of the SC population. Half of the 25% reservation in the state is for two castes - Balmikis and Mazhabis - and 12.5% for the remaining 37 castes, adds Prof Ronki Ram, who has also authored several books on Punjab Dalits.

Prof Ashutosh Kumar of the department of political science, Panjab University, also says that even though the Dalits had been a divided lot, the BSP had gathered up to 16 % vote share during different elections in the 1990s. However, it was the first time in the state that the SAD-BJP formed government twice in a row till 2017, while the vote share of BSP had shrunk to about 1.5 %.

The political scientists further opine that even though Dalits from Jalandhar and adjoining districts have been progressive and going abroad since their three generations, most of the others have remained poor, thus leading them to different Deras for support or to side with political parties so as to have their say through 34 reserved seats in the 117-seat Punjab assembly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:02 PM IST