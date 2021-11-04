Punjab: Cops recover 'tiffin box bomb' hidden in Amritsar village

The Punjab Police has said it foiled a possible terror attack after it recovered an explosive-filled tiffin box hidden in an agricultural field near the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur district on the eve of Diwali.

The recovery was made in Ali Ke village on Wednesday following interrogation of three people arrested earlier this week in connection with the Jalalabad blast case. The three accused arrested in the Jalalabad case had in their possession one tiffin bomb and two pen-drives. The DGP said during investigation it surfaced there was yet another tiffin bomb, which they had kept concealed in fields. "Following the revelation, a joint search operation was carried out in Ferozepur," he said.



Earlier, tiffin bombs were recovered in Amritsar Rural, Kapurthala, Fazilka, and Tarn Taran.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:59 PM IST