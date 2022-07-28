Punjab cops nab Gujarat 126 kg heroin case accused

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

Chandigarh: Close on the heels of big hauls of heroin from ports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an interstate drug smuggler, who was wanted by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS), Gujarat, in a case of 126 kg heroin case.

Stating that the accused was identified as Rajbir Singh, resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Tarn Taran road, Amritsar, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that Rajbir was into drug-peddling from a long time and living in a rented house in Chheharta area, Amritsar city, to evade arrest.

Yadav said that during investigations, the police teams had also recovered 128 gm of heroin and Rs 9.60 lakh. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused Rajbir had been procuring heroin from his associate identified as Prabhjit Singh of Patti, District Tarn Taran, the DGP said, adding that in the month of March, both had also travelled to Jamnagar in Gujarat in two separate vehicles including the impounded Toyota Glanza, to procure consignment of heroin. Rajbir had also taken his mother-in-law Rajwant Kaur along to evade detection by police, he added.

The DGP said the role of Rajbir, Prabhjit and Rajwant came into the criminal case registered under the NDPS act by ATS Ahmedabad, where a fisherman identified as Ameen of Dwarka Gujarat was arrested for collecting a consignment of 126 kg heroin supplied via sea route on March 2, 2022.

However, the DGP further said, the drug consignment was not recovered, the Gujarat police had already arrested Rajwant Kaur, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony in Amritsar.