Punjab cops nab 1 with over 7 lakh opioid tablets, capsules

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have nabbed a Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh)-based drug supplier and seized over 7 lakh pharma opioids and injectable narcotics.

According to information, the Punjab police busted the said inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel and seized over 7 lakh tablets, capsules and injections of pharma opioids during a late Friday night raid at an illegal storage godown in Saharanpur district of UP.

The police also arrested one Ashish Vishkarma, a resident of Khalasi Line near ITC in Saharanpur, UP who had allegedly been supplying these opioid pharmaceutical drugs to several districts in Punjab including Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, Patiala and Ludhiana from past five years.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ropar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in the release that the Friday night raid was subsequent to the investigations into the recovery of some drugs from two accused Sukhwinder Singh alias Kala and Harjaspreet Singh alias Jassa, both residents of Chamkaur Sahib, held on July 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, the accused was also wanted by Fatehgarh police in at least four cases registered under NDPS Act at Amloh, Sirhind, Badali Ala Singh and Khamano.