Punjab: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Ex-MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu Arrested For Locking Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Office

Chandigarh: Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and two other party leaders were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly locking the Ludhiana municipal corporation office and indulging in a scuffle with police personnel on February 27.

According to information, Bittu, Ashu, party district president Sanjay Talwar and former senior deputy mayor SS Malhotra were presented in a Ludhiana court which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

Police said that more than 50 others booked in the case would soon be arrested.

It may be recalled that the Congress workers led by the accused named above had held a protest against MC working, stormed into its office and locked its gate on February 27. They also allegedly had a scuffle with the police personnel.

Alleging that MC had become a centre of corruption and had not carried out any developmental work in the past two years, the leaders held that if the purpose of MC was not being fulfilled it should be locked. They also rued that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also failed to get the local bodies’ polls conducted because of which the developmental works had been stalled in the city.

Police had registered a case on the basis of an MC employee for obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public function (Section 186) and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (Section 353) of IPC.