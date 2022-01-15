Punjab: Congress MLA Dr Harjot Kamal, who was dropped for Sonu Sood's sister Malvika, joins BJP

Dr Harjot Kamal, Punjab Congress MLA from Moga joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh today.

This comes after the party announced that actor Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood who recently joined the Congress party, will be contesting from Moga constituency.

Meanwhile, Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The Congress on Saturday announced the first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly, according to which Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from his traditional seat Chamkaur Sahib.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been fielded from Amritsar East Assembly Constituency while Chairman of Punjab Congress Manifesto Committee and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian Assembly Seat, as per an official statement.

Senior ministers of Channi's cabinet have also retained their tickets for the polls: Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been fielded from Dera Baba Nanak constituency and OP Saini from Amritsar Central. The lone Minister Brahm Singh Mohindra has been dropped but his son has been given a ticket from his seat.

Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Sunil Jakhar has got success in getting tickets for his nephew Sandeep Jakhar from the Abohar Assembly constituency.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 06:22 PM IST