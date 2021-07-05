Punjab Congress crisis: Amid infighting, CM Amarinder Singh to meet Sonia Gandhi tomorrow

The meeting is significant as the Congress is still looking for options to adjust Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been at loggerheads with Amarinder Singh, in the government or the party organisation.

Meanwhile, Sidhu had recently met Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi separately. And he is likely to be accommodated in a top post either in the Punjab Congress or the state government. According to a report, Sidhu is likely to be made the state Congress chief, which he will share with another leader. Changes in the state Cabinet are also likely to take place.

Punjab is crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is in power and the outcome will have an impact on the party's prospects outside the state as well. The Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place next year.