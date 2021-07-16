Punjab Cong revamp: Sidhu meets Sonia

New Delhi

Amid continued infighting in the Punjab Congress, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat were also present, sources said.

The meeting comes ahead of the party’s Punjab unit revamp and amid reports Sidhu may get a key role in the organisation. After the meeting, Rawat said Sonia Gandhi is yet to take a final decision on the issue and he will share it soon after it is done.

Whether a decision to appoint Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief has been made, Rawat said, “Who says this?” “I had come here to submit my report on Punjab to the Congress chief and as soon as a decision is taken by the Congress President, I will come and share it with you,” Rawat said.

“Please read my statement very carefully and try and understand the words and their meaning,” he said.

Sources said Rawat may now be meeting Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to pacify him and work out a formula. About what transpired at the meet, he said, he cannot divulge details and whatever a state leader says to the Congress chief is between them. Sidhu, however, left Sonia Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence without talking to the media.