Days after Bhagwant Mann took oath as Punjab Chief Minister, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow in Delhi, according to news agency ANI.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:43 PM IST