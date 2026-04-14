Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rolls Out Monthly Financial Aid For Women |

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday rolled out the women-centric scheme ``Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna’’ promising assured monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 to women across the state.

The said monthly aid to every woman above 18 (barring a tiny section of high-income earners and officials) was a key poll promise of the ruling Aam Aadi Party (AAP) in 2022 assembly polls.

Mann who launched the registration process in Jalandhar during a state-level function marking the 135th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, making all women above 18 years eligible with a simple three-document requirement, said that the rollout begins in nine constituencies and will expand across the remaining 108 from May 15, with payments starting July and no deadline for registration.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accompanied by senior AAP leader and state incharge Manish Sisodia, the chief minister announced that the scheme has been rolled out as a pilot across nine locations including Adampur, Malout, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Dirba, Sunam, Moga, Kotkapura, Batala and Patiala Rural. “Registration for women in the remaining 108 constituencies will start from May 15 onwards. Monthly payments will start from July 2026 onwards,” he added.

“There is no deadline for registration and the ladies need not worry as it doesn’t matter when they register whether April 15 or May 15 or August 15, he said adding, “They will get their full payment payable from July onwards, so even if they register at the end of September, they will get full payment for three months meaning July, August and September.”

Also Watch:

Detailing the documentation process, he said, “For registration only three documents are required including Aadhaar with Punjab address, Voter ID from Punjab and Bank passbook. In case of SC women SC certificate is also required.” Addressing concerns of women lacking caste certificates, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann added, “I know many of my SC sisters and mothers don’t have a certificate but they don’t have to worry and just apply for their certificate.”