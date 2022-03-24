Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets PM Modi in Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mann will also call on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the meeting. Notably, this is Mann's maiden visit to Delhi as Punjab's Chief Minister.

Mann took the oath of office and secrecy at Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on March 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended greetings to Bhagwant Mann for taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people," PM Modi had tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption helpline number that will allow people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

Mann launched the number -- 9501200200 -- on the martyrdom day of legandary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, and called it "an anti-corruption action line".

Mann, who was sworn-in as chief minister on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, sought support of people in order to root out corruption within a month.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:44 PM IST