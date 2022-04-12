Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in separate meetings in Delhi.

This was his first meeting with the president and the vice president as well since he became the chief minister of Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, Bhagwant Mann said: "Called on Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today."

The Vice President's Office tweeted, "Shri Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, called on the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who is in the national capital will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the scheme of providing free electricity in Punjab for up to 300 units, sources told news agency ANI.

Providing free electricity to every household for up to 300 units, reducing youth unemployment and financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for every woman are some of the major promises made by AAP in Punjab in the Assembly elections concluded last month.

Meanwhile, the Punjab CM also assured all stakeholders, including farmers, of smooth, prompt and hassle-free wheat procurement in the state.

He also listed the facilities in the mandis for farmers including arrangements of potable drinking water, lights, sitting arrangements and toilets etc.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 01:43 PM IST