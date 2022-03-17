Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds maiden meeting, urges public servants to discharge duties in letter and spirit

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday addressed his maiden meeting after assuming charge as the CM of the state. Today, Mann and other newly elected MLAs were administered oath as members of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

In his first meeting after taking charge as the chie minister, Bhagwant Mann urged the top brass of state civil and police administration to discharge their duties as public servants in the letter and spirit.

The CM before the meeting also announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched in the state on Shaheed Diwas on March 23.

The newly elected chief minister said that people will be able to lodge complaints against corruption via WhatsApp.

Mann had also taken to Twitter to post, "On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh ji, we will launch the anti-corruption helpline number. That will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, send it to me by recording a video/audio of it. A strict action will be taken against the corrupt. Corruption will no longer work in Punjab."

Meanwhile, the first session of the 16th Punjab Assembly began on Thursday.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed his maiden meeting after assuming charge as the Chief Minister of the state.



He urged the top brass of state civil & police administration to discharge their duties as public servants in the letter and spirit: CMO pic.twitter.com/2MrNQeNWJY — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

Protem Speaker Inderbir Singh Nijjar administered oath to the newly elected legislators, most of them the first-time MLAs. Mann, who was sworn-in as Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday at Khatkar Kalan village was the first to take oath as a member of the House.

He ended his oath with 'Inqilab Zindabad' (long live revolution) slogan.

After Mann, women MLAs were administered the oath.

Several MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party had come with their family members for the oath-taking ceremony.

Nabha MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann reached the Punjab Assembly on a bicycle.

Two-time AAP MLA Aman Arora bowed before entering the House.

Talking to reporters, AAP MLA from Moga Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora said the party will fulfill all pre-poll promises made with the people of the state.

Among Congress MLAs who were administered oath included Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa and Partap Singh Bajwa.

The AAP stormed to power after winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating Congress, the SAD-BSP combine, Punjab Lok Congress and the BJP.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 04:41 PM IST