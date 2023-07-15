Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Escapes Narrowly After His Boat Nearly Overturns While Visit To Flood-Affected Jalandhar (Watch) |

Punjab: In a dramatic turn of events, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's boat encountered a dangerous situation during his visit to flood-affected areas in Jalandhar on Friday. Accompanying him was Rajya Sabha member Sant Balveer Singh Seechewal. As the boat ventured into the strong currents, overcrowding caused it to become uncontrollable, endangering the lives of those on board. Fortunately, Sant Seechewal swiftly took charge and regained control, averting a potential disaster. The video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

In the video uploaded on Twitter by Journalist Amit Singh, one can see the boat sailing in waters with overloaded people. Soon it starts toppling to the sides, going see-saw both ways. Black smoke emerges off the boat's engine in the rear side. Fortunately, the boat gained its balance and no one was hurt in the incident.

Close Call: Boat Saved from Overturning

Reports suggest that the motorboat was overloaded, surpassing its capacity, which led to the emission of black smoke and engine hiccups as it sailed further. Fortunately, the boat managed to stay afloat and avoid overturning.

Meanwhile, administrative officers observed the scaring events from a distance. Despite the tense situation, the motorboat's driver skillfully navigated to the other side, bringing relief to the leaders and officials present.

Negligence and Accountability

Soon after the incident, it came to light that the boat had been overcrowded with more passengers than it could safely accommodate. The excessive load triggered the boat's mechanical issues. Prior to such visits, administrative officials typically assess the motorboat's capacity and ensure adherence to passenger limits. However, in this instance, it seems that the number of people allowed on the boat was not properly regulated.

