Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to work together with state Cong chief

New Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi here, who said the government and the party must work together.

This was the first time that Singh met the party president after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief, despite his opposition.

The meeting comes amid talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle in the state where assembly polls are scheduled to be held early next year. All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat was present at the meeting.

"Met Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji in Delhi this evening to discuss various state-related issues. Spent an extremely satisfying one hour with her," Singh was quoted as saying after the meeting by his media adviser Raveen Thukral.

Rawat said, "The Congress president has advised that both the state government and the Congress unit in Punjab have to work together."

Both Singh and Sidhu have to work together within their limits and should cooperate with each other, he said, adding that the Punjab chief minister is not "upset" with Sidhu and has not stated so.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:30 AM IST