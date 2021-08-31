Punjab CM Amarinder Singh contradicts Rahul Gandhi's statement, says Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp 'looks very nice'

New Delhi: Hours after Rahul Gandhi dubbed the revamp of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial an “insult to martyrs”, RaGa’s party colleague and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh praised the makeover, saying it looked “very nice” to him. Amarinder, however, said he does not know what has been removed from the complex during the renovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had digitally dedicated the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial to the nation on August 28. Amarinder too had attended the function through video conference. “I only can tell you that I do not know what has been removed but what I saw on that night, I also spoke that night. To me it looked very nice,” Amarinder said.

Earlier, Rahul slammed the Modi government for “insulting the martyrs”, saying it can be only by those “who do not know the meaning of the martyrdom”. “I am the son of a martyr and cannot tolerate insult of the martyrs at any cost. We are against such an indecent cruelty,” he said in a Twitter post. “Those who didn't struggle for freedom can't understand those who did,” he said.

The Congress said the BJP government was “destroying the history of the freedom struggle from the human memories and destruction of the lane swept with the blood of the martyrs is one more example to show India did not exist until Modi came to power in 2014”.

“How long will India tolerate these people who never sacrificed for the country nor contributed in the freedom struggle? What they know about respect to the tricolour and the martyrs,” the Congress added.

Rahul poured out his anger after renowned historian Kim A Wagner tweeted on Saturday, expressing his views on the revamped Jallianwala Bagh, calling it a “part of the general Disnefication of the old city of Amritsar”.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:52 PM IST