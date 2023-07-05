Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh's Govt Allotted Waqf Board Land To Ansari’s Sons, Says CM Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | FPJ

Chandigarh: Stepping up his offensive against the previous Congress government in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused the former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of having allotted prime land of Waqf Board to the sons of UP’s gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Ropar during Congress rule.

Interacting with the newspersons here, Mann took a dig at Capt Amarinder Singh – who had later joined BJP – alleging that while the latter had repeatedly claimed that he didn’t know Ansari, it was surprising that besides ensuring a cozy stay to gangster in jail the Congress government had also felicitated him in securing prime land in Ropar.

Mann dares Capt Amarinder Singh

He dared Capt Amarinder Singh to explain how sons of Ansari namely Abaas and Umar Ansari had managed to get prime land of Waqf Board in Ropar without connivance of Captain Amarinder Singh and held that if he (Capt Amarinder Singh) would want, he would furnish more proofs in the coming days regarding hobnobbing of Capt with Ansari.

Training his guns against the former chief minister, Mann asked the BJP leader (Capt Amarinder Singh) to inquire about his son Raninder Singh, who, Mann alleged, had met Ansari time and again, though it was surprising that Capt was misleading the people on the issue.

Ansari's ''VVIP'' Treatment

Mann alleged that Ansari was brought from Uttar Pradesh in Punjab for "VVIP treatment in jail'' and added that when UP police approached the Supreme Court for getting custody of the gangster, the Punjab government hired advocates on exorbitant rates to shield him.

Mann reiterated that the recovery of ₹55 lakh – reportedly spent on Ansari’s cozy stay in Punjab jail - would be made from Capt Amarinder and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.