Punjab Bypolls At 4 Seats: Cong Fields Turncoat, Wives Of 2 MPs, Dist In-Charge

Chandigarh: Days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) named its candidates for the November 13 bypolls to the four assembly seats, the main opposition Congress has also announced its nominees for the same.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also named three candidates and another opposition party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is likely to declare its candidates in a day or two.

The Congress has fielded Amrita Warring, wife of the state party chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, from Gidderbaha, while Jatinder Kaur, wife of Gurdaspur MP, Sukhjinder Randhawa, has been named from Dera Baba Nanak seat.

Likewise, while the Congress has named Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, party Barnala district in-charge, from Barnala seat, Ranjit Kumar, a turncoat who had contested from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat on BSP ticket, has been fielded from Chabbewal seat.

It may be recalled that AAP has already named Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, from Gidderbaha, Harinder Singh Dhaliwal, from Barnala, Ishaan Chabbewal, from Chabbewal and Gurdeep Singh Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak assembly seat.

Meanwhile, the BJP who declared its three candidates for the said byelections, has named former finance minister Manpreet Badal, from Gidderbaha, former Congress leader Kewal Dhillon from Barnala and former Akali leader Ravi Karan Kahlon from Dera Baba Nanak seat. The party is likely to name its candidate for Chabbewal in the next few days.

For record, while Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Congress’ Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was recently elected to Lok Sabha from Ludhiana, while, the Barnala seat fell vacant after AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Hayer won from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, Dera Baba Nanak seat was vacated after Congress’ Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa won from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat and the Chabbewal seat assembly seat fell vacant after AAP’s Raj Kumar Chabbewal won the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.

JAKHAR TOP STAR CAMPAIGNER

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar tops the list of 40 star campaigners named for the upcoming bypolls in Punjab.

According to information, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini and former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ravneet Bittu are also among the star campaigners for the November 13 state byelections.

The votes would be counted on November 23.