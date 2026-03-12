Punjab Budget Session: Privilege Motion Against Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira Amid Uproar | PTI Image

Chandigarh: The Punjab assembly passed a privilege motion against Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira accusing him of allegedly insulting the elected legislators by calling them ''bonded labourers’’, amid uproar during the ongoing budget session, here on Thursday.

Finance minister Harpal Cheema who moved the motion during the Zero Hour, alleged that Khaira had called the MLAs as ``bonded labourers’’ which amounted to a breach of privilege. Cheema went on to add that it was not an insult to the MLAs but also to the people who elected them as such language undermined the dignity of constitutionally elected representatives and belittled the mandate given by the people. Stating that the Khaira had said that he would neither apologise nor withdraw his statement, Cheema also alleged Khaira had also made an ``objectionable gestures’’.

NOT FAIR: LoP BAJWA

Meanwhile, even as the Congress MLAs protested against the motion, the leader of the opposition (LoP) Partap Bajwa objected to the move - when the Speaker read out the motion for voting - saying that the Opposition too had the right to bring its own motion. Bajwa held that the Congress had also sought to bring a resolution against the chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his ``objectionable’’ reference on women, but the motion was rejected by the Speaker on Wednesday.

However, even though the Congress MLAs continued to raise slogans against ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members, the resolution was passed by a majority voice vote following which the matter waas referred to the Special Privilege Committee of the assembly.