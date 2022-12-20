Punjab: Blast at steel factory's boiler in Ludhiana; 2 workers killed, 4 injured

Two persons died and four other were injured after a boiler blast in a steel factory in Doraha on Tuesday.
Station House Officer (SHO) Gurmeet Singh said that the police received information from the hospital that there was a blast in a boiler in a steel factory.
"The police team immediately reached the spot. Two workers died during treatment. While four workers are injured," Singh said.
A forensic team has also been called on the spot and samples will be taken.
Further investigation is underway.
