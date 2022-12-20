e-Paper Get App
Punjab: Blast at steel factory's boiler in Ludhiana; 2 workers killed, 4 injured

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Two persons died and four other were injured after a boiler blast in a steel factory in Doraha on Tuesday. 

Station House Officer (SHO) Gurmeet Singh said that the police received information from the hospital that there was a blast in a boiler in a steel factory.

"The police team immediately reached the spot. Two workers died during treatment. While four workers are injured," Singh said.

A forensic team has also been called on the spot and samples will be taken.

Further investigation is underway.

