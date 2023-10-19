Punjab BJP Passes Resolution Against SYL Canal

Sunil Jakhar |

Chandigarh: The core committee of the Punjab BJP which met under the chairmanship of state party chief Sunil Jakhar on the issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link canal on Thursday passed a resolution stating that Punjab does not have surplus water and is suffering an acute shortage of surface water.

The resolution said that Punjab does not have surplus water and is suffering acute shortage of surface water and overexploitation of groundwater because of the transfer of its river waters to non-basin and non-riparian states.

AAP misappropriating state’s natural resources to seek political influence in other states: BJP

Taking on chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the resolution said that the people of Punjab had given the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an overwhelming electoral mandate with a hope that the state’s interests would be protected. Instead, the AAP in an unpardonable act of betrayal, was misappropriating state’s natural resources to seek political influence in other states.

Asking the chief minister Mann to respect the mandate of the people, the resolution sought the chief minister to protect the interests of Punjab, especially of farmers, or quit.

The BJP also resolved that it would fight till the end and make every sacrifice to prevent the construction of the SYL canal for carrying Punjab’s waters to non-basin and non-riparian states.

