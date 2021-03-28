Punjab BJP legislator thrashed: BKU issues clarification; says it was done by their own people to defame farmers

Amid the farmers protests, the Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Sunday his organisation was not involved in the thrashing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Punjab Arun Narang. Infact, he has alleged the party itself for setting up the act to defame farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws for more than four months now.

“Our people showed black flags but were not involved in this incident,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On March 27, amid the ongoing protests, Arun Narang, a legislator from Abohar municipality in Punjab’s Fazilka district, was allegedly beaten up by a group of protesting farmers in the Malout area of the Muktsar district. The legislator had gone there with a few local leaders to address a press conference. A video, which has been doing the rounds on social media, purportedly showed the BJP leader in torn clothes being taken to a safe place by police personnel.

Narang said that he will first speak to the party leadership over this matter and later on will think on approaching the police.