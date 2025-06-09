 Punjab: Barnala Youth Shoots Self Over Canada Visa Rejection
Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Dilpreet Singh, a 19-year-old from Sukhpura village in Barnala, reportedly shot himself with his uncle’s licensed double-barrel rifle on Sunday after his Canadian visa applications were repeatedly rejected.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Gurminder Singh, Dilpreet had been depressed due to continuous visa rejections despite having relatives living in Canada.

Dilpreet’s family stated that he had been trying to obtain a Canadian visa for a year but faced consistent rejections. He took the extreme step after locking himself in a separate room, where he shot himself. At the time of the incident, his mother and grandmother were in another room.

After being alerted, the police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem, which was later handed over to the family.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

