Punjab Assembly polls: 22 farmer unions float political party named 'Samyukt Samaj Morcha', but SKM doesn't approve

22 farmer unions, out of the 32 that came together under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to protest against the Centre's three farm laws, have joined hands and formed a political party named 'Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM)'. It will be contesting all 117 seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls and will be led by farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Rajewal said that there is a need to change the system and we want to appeal to people to support this morcha.

"A new 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha' is formed for contesting Punjab Assembly elections. 22 unions have taken this decision. We need to change the system and want to appeal to people to support this morcha," news agency ANI quoted Rajewal as saying.

However, SKM has distanced itself from SSM, and said that its name should not be used in the election campaign, reported Hindustan Times.

The Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to be held in February-March 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 06:31 PM IST