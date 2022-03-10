e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Punjab Assembly Elections: Will take oath in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, not Raj Bhawan, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

FPJ Web Desk
Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Advertisement

AAP's Bhagwant Mann has said that he will take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkarkalan and not in Raj Bhawan.

While speaking at Dhuri after winning the seat, Mann said that no government office will carry picture of CM, instead there will be pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

He added that focus will be on schools, health, industry, making agriculture profitable, safety of women and improving sports infrastructure.

ALSO READ

Punjab Elections 2022: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri, says Raghav Chadha Punjab Elections 2022: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri, says Raghav Chadha

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:38 PM IST