Punjab Assembly Elections: Will take oath in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, not Raj Bhawan, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

AAP's Bhagwant Mann has said that he will take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkarkalan and not in Raj Bhawan.

While speaking at Dhuri after winning the seat, Mann said that no government office will carry picture of CM, instead there will be pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

He added that focus will be on schools, health, industry, making agriculture profitable, safety of women and improving sports infrastructure.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:38 PM IST