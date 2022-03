As per initial trends, Navjot Singh Sidhu trailing at second place, SAD's Bikram Majithia at third place, in Amritsar East, in the second round of counting, as per Election Commission.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:44 AM IST