Punjab Assembly Elections: Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts defeat, congratulates AAP

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted defeat in Punjab and congratulated AAP as poll trends show the party heading for a clear win.

"The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to AAP !!!"

The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:50 PM IST