India

Updated on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

Punjab Assembly Elections: Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts defeat, congratulates AAP

FPJ Web Desk
Navjot Singh Sidhu | PTI

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted defeat in Punjab and congratulated AAP as poll trends show the party heading for a clear win.

"The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to AAP !!!"

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:50 PM IST