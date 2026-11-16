Punjab Assembly Elections: BJP Adds Turncoat Tadka To Manifesto Panel, Blends Old Guard With New Entrants

BJP gets poll ready in Punjab | File/Wikimedia Commons

As Punjab inches closer to the elections to its 117-member Assembly, the political recipe in the border state is becoming as rich and flavourful as its butter chicken, sarson da saag and makki di roti.

The BJP's formation of a 13-member manifesto committee for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections on Sunday offers an interesting political mix. Whether by design or coincidence, the saffron party's heavy reliance on turncoats to shape its electoral strategy is hard to miss.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ 2027 ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਸੂਬਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸਰਦਾਰ ਕੇਵਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਢਿੱਲੋਂ ਜੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੂਬਾ ਮੈਨੀਫੈਸਟੋ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦਾ ਗਠਨ। https://t.co/bYM018YS8y — BJP PUNJAB (@BJP4Punjab) November 15, 2026

Seven of the 13 panel members, including prominent faces Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh, crossed over to the BJP after building their political careers in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress or other political parties.

Although headed by senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Avinash Rai Khanna, the committee's inclusion of high-profile defectors reflects the party's aggressive push to expand its footprint in Punjab by drawing established political talent from its rivals.

Turncoats Get Important Roles

A founding-era AAP leader and former Delhi MLA, Chadha served as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha before defecting to the BJP in April 2026 following a rift with the leadership.

Joining Chadha on the panel is former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who switched sides to join the BJP in April 2026 alongside six other AAP MPs. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by AAP from Punjab in 2022.

Rajinder Gupta, another member of the manifesto committee, entered the Rajya Sabha as an AAP nominee in October 2025 before crossing over to the BJP in April 2026.

Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who began his political career in the Shiromani Akali Dal, later merged his People's Party of Punjab with the Congress before joining the BJP in January 2023, also finds a place on the panel.

Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, a four-time Congress MLA and former state cabinet minister who defected to the BJP in December 2021, is another member of the committee.

Joining him is Ashwani Sekhri, a veteran Congress leader and three-time MLA who joined the BJP in July 2023.

HS Phoolka, a former senior AAP leader who served as Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and later joined the BJP, also finds a place on the committee.

BJP Has Not Abandoned Its Veterans

Even as turncoats secure important positions, the BJP has not reduced its veterans to mere spectators.

Alongside chairman Khanna, the remaining five members include longtime party loyalists and entrants from the civil services and academia.

Both Ashwani Sharma and Manoranjan Kalia are seasoned BJP veterans and former presidents of the party's Punjab unit.

Som Parkash and Parampal Kaur are both former IAS officers. While Parkash entered politics directly through the BJP and went on to serve as a Union minister and MP, Kaur, the daughter-in-law of senior Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka, began her active political career with the BJP in April 2024.

Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in January 2024, subsequently joined the BJP without any previous affiliation with a rival political party.

For now, the BJP appears to be banking on a political recipe that blends its old guard with freshly imported ingredients from rival parties. Whether this mix turns into a winning Punjabi thali or leaves a bitter aftertaste will depend on how well the ingredients come together when Punjab goes to the polls.