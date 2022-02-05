Punjab Assembly Elections: AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann in for a tight fight with sitting Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Khangura

Chandigarh: Even though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann appears to have an edge, he is facing a stiff challenge from Congress’ sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Khangura aka Goldy in the Dhuri assembly seat.

Goldy, a young student leader from Panjab University, had defeated AAP candidate Jasvir Singh, as a first-timer by about 2,800 votes in 2017.

Mann is the second time MP since 2014 from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat of which Dhuri is one of the nine segments. He had lost his two assembly elections – one from nearby Lehra (on People’s Party of Punjab’s ticket in 2014) and Jalalabad (on AAP ticket in 2017).

Interestingly, Dhuri has never been in such limelight before as it is this time because of Mann being the CM face of AAP. While Mann is popular among people for formerly being a television artiste and comedian, Goldy is seen as a gritty student leader. Both of them are Sikh Jat and good orators.

However, since Mann, 48, had won the LS seat with a huge margin in the Sangrur of Malwa region, he had a major sway in the entire belt. Mann, who has launched his campaign full throttle, is getting a huge response from the public, something, the Congress supporters maintain, is just because of his popularity as a comedian in television shows.

Mann in his addresses has been lashing out at all the rival parties accusing them of being corrupt and indifferent to the plight of Punjab. He says only AAP could save Punjab from large-scale corruption, crime, drugs, and unemployment in the state.

Even though Mann had a lead from the Dhuri segment in the past two general elections, his entry into the assembly election from here has caused heartburns to a few local leaders who expected ticket this time, Mann is said to have pacified them.

Goldy, 41, however, who has also a huge team of Congress youth and students wings' members, besides the local supporters, has also undertaken an intense door-to-door campaign in the constituency highlighting developmental works done during his stint.

The Congress supporters say that Goldy who got numerous works for civic amenities done in Dhuri had also actively helped people during the pandemic whereas Mann had nothing to offer on this front. They say that the AAP wave is confined to social media only and that Mann does not even come out of his vehicle while Goldy moves around barefoot.

From a college class representative in Chandigarh in 2002, Goldy became president of Student Union of Panjab University (SOPU) in 2003 and later the president of Panjab University Campus Students Council in 2006. He later joined the Youth Congress.

The Malwa region which has 69 of the total 117 seats of Punjab, is considered to be AAP citadel as it won 18 of the total 20 seats it won in the 2017 assembly elections. Interestingly, no legislator from here has ever been made a minister by any ruling party in the past.

Even though the main fight is said to be between AAP and the Congress, the SAD has given a ticket to former Sangrur MLA Parkash Chand Garg, the BJP, Randeep Singh Deol and farmers’ outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morch (SSM), to Sarabjit Singh Alal, in Dhuri.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:28 PM IST