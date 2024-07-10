Punjab And Haryana HC Directs Opening Of Shambhu Border Within A Week Amid Farmer Protests |

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the Haryana government to open the Shambhu border on the Delhi-Amritsar national highway (also called GT road) within a week.

This Punjab-Haryana border on the said point continues closed since February 13 when the protesting farmers’ "Delhi chalo’’ tractor march was halted by Haryana police and security forces with heavy barricading and force deployment; As of today, a score of farmers are still camping on the said site.

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice G S Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Bahl after it resumed hearing on the bunch of petitions on the farmers’ issues and against the blockade.

Taking up a bunch of petitions pertaining to increasing concerns and disruption of traffic and adverse impact on daily commuters and transportation, the bench asked the states of Punjab and Haryana to coordinate with each other to remove the barricades.

The bench observed: "It is pointed out that the highways/national highways at Shambhu border continue to be blocked which is causing inconvenience to the commuters. Accordingly, both the states of Punjab and Haryana shall submit their affidavit regarding this aspect, by the next date of hearing, giving the details as to when it was closed and for how long the said position would continue.

Directing Haryana to remove the barricades, the bench observed that the closure is causing great inconvenience to the general public. The bench which inquired about the number of farmers camping at the said border (of Haryana’s Ambala and Punjab’s Patiala district) was informed that about 500 farmers were still present there. The bench which ordered removal of the barricades, said that the security agencies can manage the law and order situation.

Directing both Punjab and Haryana governments to ensure that no law and order situation arises and act according to law if any such situation arises, the bench also told farmers that they could protest with the permission of the authorities and at the designated sites approved by different administrations.

It may be recalled that violence had also broken out during the farmers’ protest at Shambhu barrier and Khanauri border when the farmers tried to force their "Delh chalo’’ march and Haryana police and security agencies had rained tear-gas shells and rubber bullets on them on February 21 during which a 24-year old farmer Shubhkaran had lost his life and dozens of farmers were hurt. A panel headed by a retired high court judge is conducting a probe into the young farmer’s death.