Punjab: Alka Lamba appears before Rupnagar police with Congress leaders in tow

Congress leader Alka Lamba who was summoned by the Punjab police in the case of alleged inflammatory statements against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, appeared before the police in Rupnagar on Wednesday as a large number of party leaders held a protest outside the senior superintendent of police (SSP) office against the ruling AAP.

After appearing before the police, Lamba told newspersons that the police told her she would not be questioned this time but would be called on some other occasion as the case file was in Punjab and Haryana high court. She alleged that the police had nothing against her and that the entire exercise was only political vendetta to harass her.

The reason why she had not been asked any questions is that Kejriwal, who is controlling the state government, was busy with other things hence could not send questions to the Punjab police. "I still standby what I said then and would again say that," Lamba said.

Meanwhile, led by the Congress state unit president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the party workers staged a protest outside the office of Rupnagar SSP and shouted slogans against the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government.

Besides Warring, almost all the senior party leaders, including Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, legislators Sukhjinder Randhawa, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, former ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Balbir Sidhu, Gurkirat Kotli and Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Dhillon accompanied Alka Lamba to Rupnagar to appear before the police.

Warring also lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of misusing’ the police for political vendetta. He said Congress would not tolerate any injustice against Alka Lamba.

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu had also separately reached Rupnagar in support of Lamba. The people of Punjab had always stood by their daughters and sisters, he told reporters outside the Rupnagar SSP office where a heavy police force was deployed.

It may be recalled that the Punjab police had registered the said case on April 12 against poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas as well as Congress leader Alka Lamba for their remarks ahead of February assembly polls. Kumar Vishwas had questioned whether or not Kejriwal had any links with people supporting separatists, while Lamba was accused of backing the remarks made by Kumar Vishwas.

The Punjab police had visited the homes of Vishwas and Lamba in connection with the said case and served them notices on April 20, 2022, to join the investigation.

ALSO READ Kumar Vishwas moves high court, seeks quashing of Punjab police FIR against him

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:35 PM IST