Punjab: AAP MLA denies ‘suicide attempt’ after father hospitalised for consuming poisonous substance

Labh Singh Ugoke | Pic/Wikibio

Aam Aadmi Party is once again back in the news. This time it's Bhadaur constituency MLA Labh Singh Ugoke who is making headlines after his 65-year-old father Darshan Singh was rushed to the hospital after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, according to the police.

However, from there he was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.

Ugoke claimed his father was taken to hospital due of some heart condition. “His heart rate had dropped due to which he was admitted. He is doing better now,” said Ugoke.

However, souces from the party said it was due to a family dispute that Darshan Singh a consumed a poisonous substance. “There was a heated argument between him (Darsh Singh) and his son (MLA’s brother) following which he tried to consume a poisonous substance,” a senior AAP leader said, adding that Ugoke was in Chandigarh when the incident took place. The MLA rushed back after the condition of his father worsened.

According to sub-inspector Jagdev Singh from the Sehna police station, they received a call from Naresh Hospital at Tapa, saying that Darshan Singh had consumed some poisonous substance. “When our team reached there, he was already referred to DMCH Ludhiana for further treatment,” he said.

Ugoke had defeated former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in the Bhadaur constituency of Barnala district.