Punjab: 4 Babbar Khalsa International Members Held For Petrol Bomb Attacks On Shiv Sena Leaders | Representational Image

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the two recent petrol bomb incidents targeting Shiv Sena leaders with the arrest of four members of terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module being operated by foreign-based individuals Harjit Singh alias Laddi and Sabi.

Elaborating on the arrests, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, asid that those arrested have been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Binder, a resident of Ludhiana, Ravinder Pal Singh alias Ravi, Manish Sahid alias Sanju, and Anil Kumar alias Honey, trio residents of Nawanshahr. Police teams have also recovered two mobile phones and impounded the motorcycle used in the crimes.

“This operation has successfully solved the petrol bomb incidents targeting Shiv Sena leaders, including the October 16, 2024, attack on Yogesh Bakshi’s residence and the recent November 2, 2024, incident at Harkirat Singh Khurana’s home in Model Town Extension, Ludhiana,” DGP Yadav said in a post on his X handle.

It may be recalled that three unknown persons had hurled a petrol bomb on the house of Bakshi located at New Chander Nagar in Haibowal, Ludhiana at around 9.40 pm on October 16 while a little over a fortnight after a similar petrol bomb attack took place on the house Shiv Sena Leader Harkirat Singh located in Model Town Extension on November 2.

The DGP said that foreign-based handler Harjit Singh alias Laddi is also an accused wanted in the murder of Vikas Prabhakar in Nangal, Punjab, and carries a bounty of Rs 10 lakhs as announced by National Investigation Agency (NIA).