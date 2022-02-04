Pune building collapse: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to families of deceased, Rs 50,000 compensation to the injured

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed condolences on the demise of five labourers, hailing from Katihar, who lost their lives after the structure of an under-construction building collapsed in Pune's Yerawada late at night on Thursday. The Bihar CM has announced ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," said Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer. The primary investigation suggests that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site.

"Five people have died on spot, two are critically injured while three have suffered minor injuries. The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site," said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Police.

Earlier in the day, Pune Police registered FIR against a contractor and detained three people in connection with the death of five labourers following the collapse of a steel structure at a construction site last night, Commissioner Amitabh Gupta informed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased. "We will give an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased who lost their lives after an under-construction building collapsed in Pune last night," Pawar said.

Pawar said that he has ordered an investigation into the incident. "I have also ordered the administration to investigate the incident," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express condolences over the death of workers. "Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest," PM Modi tweeted.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 04:56 PM IST