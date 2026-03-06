Punches, Helmet Blows: Viral Video Shows Violent Holi Clash In Dehradun After Woman Allegedly Harassed Under Pretext Of Applying Colour

Viral CCTV footage shows a violent Holi clash in Dehradun after a woman was allegedly harassed under the pretext of applying colour | X

A shocking video showing a violent confrontation between two groups during Holi celebrations has gone viral on social media, capturing a chaotic clash and alleged harassment that escalated into a mob assault in Dehradun.

The incident reportedly took place in Rajiv Nagar under the jurisdiction of Nehru Colony Police Station, where CCTV footage recorded the entire episode involving a young woman who was allegedly harassed by two men.

According to posts circulating online, the incident began when the young woman was sitting on her scooter outside her house after playing Holi.

During this time, two young men allegedly began harassing her under the pretext of applying colours and reportedly made obscene gestures. When the woman and her friend objected to the behaviour, the situation quickly escalated.

Accused Allegedly Enter House, Assault Family

Following the confrontation outside the house, the accused youths allegedly entered the residence and assaulted the woman and her friend.

As resistance from the family grew, the accused reportedly called several people from the neighbourhood, further escalating the confrontation.

CCTV Footage Shows Violent Clash

CCTV footage of the incident, now widely circulating on social media, shows the confrontation unfolding inside what appears to be the entrance or courtyard area of a residential house. Two men, some with Holi colours on their faces and clothes, are seen aggressively confronting family members.

The situation quickly escalates into a physical fight, with men throwing punches, slapping and pushing people, including the young woman and her friend.

At one point, the woman's friend, who is seen holding a helmet, appears to strike one of the men with it, causing him to fall to the ground, while another man continues attacking him.

Clash Intensifies

As the clash intensifies, more individuals reportedly called from the neighbourhood join the scuffle, turning it into a mob-like attack.

Amid the chaos, family members are seen defending themselves and eventually pushing the accused group out of the house premises.

It remains unclear whether a case has been registered in connection with the incident.