'Providing quality education, healthcare not freebie,' says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently remarked that he wants to end "freebie culture" in India and Kejriwal took a dig at the same.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
'Providing quality education, healthcare not freebie,' says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | ANI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, August 16, said, "I offer Union government to use our services. Keep politics aside. Use our services-you, we and 130 crores Indians will together improve all schools. All governments (states) will do it together. And stop calling this a freebie, providing quality education isn't a freebie."

Kejriwal also said, "We will also have to make arrangements for quality and free medical treatment. We have done this in Delhi within 5 years, all 2.5 crore people of Delhi have access to free medical treatment. If Delhi Govt can do it, it can be done across the nation too."

