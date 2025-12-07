 'Proud Father': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Son Nandil For Completing Ironman 70.3 Race In Bahrain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Proud Father': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Son Nandil For Completing Ironman 70.3 Race In Bahrain

'Proud Father': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Son Nandil For Completing Ironman 70.3 Race In Bahrain

The Ironman 70.3 is a tough endurance event that includes a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km cycling segment, and a 21.1 km run, which is all done back-to-back. Nandil completed the race in 6 hours and 48 minutes after preparing for just three to four months.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Son Nandil For Completing Ironman 70.3 Race In Bahrain | X

Guwahati, December 07: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a proud moment on social media as he congratulated his son, Nandil Sarma, for successfully completing the Ironman 70.3 race in Bahrain on December 5. Sarma shared a heart-touching post praising his son and expressing how proud he was on his son's achievement.

The Ironman 70.3 is a tough endurance event that includes a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km cycling segment, and a 21.1 km run, which is all done back-to-back. Nandil completed the race in 6 hours and 48 minutes after preparing for just three to four months.

In his post, the Chief Minister wrote, From a proud father: On Friday, 5th December, my son Nandil completed the Ironman 70.3 in Bahrain — a gruelling 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycle and 21.1 km run, all in one continuous push. He finished in 6 hours 48 minutes, after just 3–4 months of preparation.

Sarma also shared that Nandil now aims to take on a full Ironman race, which is considered one of the most challenging endurance competitions in the world. A full Ironman includes a 3.8 km swim, a 180 km cycle ride, and a full 42.2 km marathon. Nandil hopes to achieve this milestone before he graduates from National Law University, Bengaluru, next May.

FPJ Shorts
BNHS Scientist Parveen Shaikh Wins Sanctuary Wildlife Service Award 2025
BNHS Scientist Parveen Shaikh Wins Sanctuary Wildlife Service Award 2025
SoftBank-Backed AceVector Files Updated IPO Papers; Targets To Raise ₹300 Crore Via Fresh Issue
SoftBank-Backed AceVector Files Updated IPO Papers; Targets To Raise ₹300 Crore Via Fresh Issue
Bollywood Director Vikram Bhatt Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case; Police Seek Transit Remand For Udaipur Transfer
Bollywood Director Vikram Bhatt Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case; Police Seek Transit Remand For Udaipur Transfer
Viral Video: Turkish Teacher Inspires Students To Read Through Silent Role-Modelling
Viral Video: Turkish Teacher Inspires Students To Read Through Silent Role-Modelling
Read Also
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Centre To Appoint Pro-VC Amid Student Agitation Halting Tezpur...
article-image

He said, "He now sets his sights on a full Ironman — 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle and 42.2 km run — which he hopes to conquer before graduating from National Law University ,Bengaluru next May."

Ending his message with encouragement, the Chief Minister added, “Wishing him strength, joy, and the courage to keep pushing his limits.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Predicts Major NDA Wins In West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Predicts Major NDA Wins In West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections

'Proud Father': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Son Nandil For Completing Ironman 70.3...

'Proud Father': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Son Nandil For Completing Ironman 70.3...

'Calm In Chaos': SpiceJet Shares Cryptic Post Amid IndiGo Flight Disruptions; Netizens Slam Rising...

'Calm In Chaos': SpiceJet Shares Cryptic Post Amid IndiGo Flight Disruptions; Netizens Slam Rising...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 125 BRO Projects, Boosts Border Connectivity And Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 125 BRO Projects, Boosts Border Connectivity And Security

Varanasi Cricket Coach Held For Sodomising Two Minor Trainees; Booked Under POCSO Act

Varanasi Cricket Coach Held For Sodomising Two Minor Trainees; Booked Under POCSO Act