'Proud Father': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Son Nandil For Completing Ironman 70.3 Race In Bahrain

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Son Nandil For Completing Ironman 70.3 Race In Bahrain | X

Guwahati, December 07: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a proud moment on social media as he congratulated his son, Nandil Sarma, for successfully completing the Ironman 70.3 race in Bahrain on December 5. Sarma shared a heart-touching post praising his son and expressing how proud he was on his son's achievement.

The Ironman 70.3 is a tough endurance event that includes a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km cycling segment, and a 21.1 km run, which is all done back-to-back. Nandil completed the race in 6 hours and 48 minutes after preparing for just three to four months.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his post, the Chief Minister wrote, “From a proud father: On Friday, 5th December, my son Nandil completed the Ironman 70.3 in Bahrain — a gruelling 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycle and 21.1 km run, all in one continuous push. He finished in 6 hours 48 minutes, after just 3–4 months of preparation.”

Sarma also shared that Nandil now aims to take on a full Ironman race, which is considered one of the most challenging endurance competitions in the world. A full Ironman includes a 3.8 km swim, a 180 km cycle ride, and a full 42.2 km marathon. Nandil hopes to achieve this milestone before he graduates from National Law University, Bengaluru, next May.

He said, "He now sets his sights on a full Ironman — 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle and 42.2 km run — which he hopes to conquer before graduating from National Law University ,Bengaluru next May."

Ending his message with encouragement, the Chief Minister added, “Wishing him strength, joy, and the courage to keep pushing his limits.”