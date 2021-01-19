Protesting farmers to meet government for talks, but not with Supreme Court-appointed panel

New Delhi: The representatives of the agitating farmers on Tuesday announced that they will meet the government in their tenth round of talks on Wednesday at 2 PM, while making it clear that nobody will meet the Supreme Court-appointed panel.

The panel of experts, one of whom has since dropped out, will start hearing the farmers opposed to the three contentious laws and their supporters from Thursday.

A Supreme Court Bench, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, is also to hold a sitting on Wednesday at 11 AM and has the farmers' issue on top of its cause list.

After its first meeting on Tuesday to draw up its agenda, the Supreme Court-appointed panel decided to hold its first round of consultations with the farmers on Thursday, according to its member Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesman Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the farmers did not approach the Supreme Court in the matter since they believe the government is competent enough to repeal the controversial laws and as such nobody would meet the committee appointed by it.

Meanwhile, key committee member Anil Ghanwat of Shetkari Sangathna said after the committee meeting that all three members agreed not to let their personal views on these laws come in the way of their deliberations with various stakeholders.

The SC-appointed panel had elicited flak after it was revealed in media that its members have been votaries of the three laws which the farmers want scrapped.

The agitating farmers continued their peaceful protest at Delhi borders for the 55th day. A team of Delhi Police met their leaders at the Singhu border to dissuade them from their threatened tractor march on January 26 in the light of the Supreme Court's stand that the police has to sort out the matter.

The union leaders, however, told the police that no tractor will enter the New Delhi area where the Republic Day parade is to be held; so, there was no fear of any disruption. They will carry out their tractor march on the outer ring road of the Capital, which is far away from the Republic Day parade venue, the union leaders assured the police. However, the police did not respond to their submission.