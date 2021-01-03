Protesting farmers decide to 'celebrate' Lohri on January 13 by burning copies of farm laws

Even as farmers' agitation on the Delhi borders continued for the 39th day on Sunday amid harsh cold and rain, the protesters were adamant that they would protest till the government withdrew the three new farm laws.

Manjeet Singh Rai, a farmers' leader told reporters at the Singhu border that the protesting farmers would celebrate Lohri on January 13 by "burning copies of the farm laws".

"We will celebrate Lohri on 13th January by burning the copies of Farm Laws. We'll celebrate Kisan Diwas on 23rd Jan, on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary," news agency ANI quoted the farmers' leader as saying, at the Singhu border protest site in Delhi.

Despite inclement weather, the farmers are not ready to leave the protest site, braving the bitter cold to further press their demands.

Onkar Singh, another farmers' leader said on Sunday, "Today is the 37th day, government should leave its stubbornness. We won't go back till the laws are taken back. It's disappointing that farmers are losing their lives. So many farmers are braving the cold yet the government is not taking it seriously."