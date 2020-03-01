Protesters falsely framed: Congress seeks SC help

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said the way Delhi Police stopped riots in the northeast part of the national capital in a single day after letting the area burn with uncontrolled violence for four days tells the truth of ‘deliberate inaction’ initially.

Its spokesman Anand Sharma, deputy leader of party in the Rajya Sabha, urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of bogus cases being slapped on the citizens demonstrating peacefully. He sought appointment of an amicus-curie to scrutinise all cases registered to frame the people and put them in jails.

He told a press conference here that the Supreme Court is the custodian of the Constitution. “The delays don’t help; the entire world is watching this country. It is time that the Supreme Court intervenes effectively to protect the rights of the citizens guaranteed under the Indian Constitution.

Sharma demanded that the responsibility should be fixed for allowing the riots. However, he said one-sided action is being taken by registering cases of serious offences against those who were staging ‘dharna’ against the citizenship issue and no relief has come to them from the courts.

“You can’t register cases under Section 307, the attempt to murder, against those not ending the ‘satyagrah’ and vowing to even give life in the national interest,” he said, stating that the Congress does not have any expectation from the Centre or Delhi govt but it still have expectations from the courts to protect the rights of the citizens.